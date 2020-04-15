Behind the scenes with Surrey’s traffic cops: how to catch a caller

“Because he’s a cab driver, he’ll get a warning letter,” says Ben. Next, he spots a highway maintenance van driver steering with his elbows as he unwraps a burger. He’s given £100 and three points.
My last spot with the team is the lady phoning from her Range Rover. She follows the unmarked police car into the services. The spotter cab pulls in, too, allowing me to jump out and ask if she was aware of the risks she was running. She’s too upset to talk.
“I fined her £200 and six points,” the police officer tells me. “With her son in the front passenger seat, she should have known better.”
Hers is just one of the four penalties the police teams hands out that day for using a handheld phone while driving (a £200 fine and six points). In addition, it gives out a further seven for not being in proper control of a vehicle (£100 and three points).
I ask the officer why the Range Rover driver risked using her phone: “She’d been speaking to her husband via Bluetooth but he was getting stressed out because he couldn’t hear her – so he told her to pick up her phone and talk directly into it.”
What the law says:
It is illegal to use a handheld mobile phone or similar device while driving, except to call 999 or 112 in an emergency when it is unsafe or impractical to stop. This means a driver cannot make or receive a call, send text messages, use apps or access the internet with a handheld device while their vehicle’s engine is running.
The penalty for using a handheld phone while driving is £200 and six points, and is called a CU80, defined as a “breach of requirements as to control of the vehicle, such as using a mobile phone”.
You can use a hands-free phone, including one mounted in a cradle, but you must remain in proper control of the vehicle, otherwise the penalty, also called a CU80, is £100 and three points.
This article was originally published on 15 April 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Long way to go.....
Using a handheld is never going to go away completely, there will always be a Driver who will risk it, until they pass a law where In Car tech does allow you to use your hand held mobile, where only a built in system is standard, fines and points for some doesn’t bother, some have clever lawyers who get them off, I’ve heard of People with over 30 points still driving, the only way to get it across is crush there Car there and then, but I guess that will be a civil rights matter...!
Symanski
Vaping?
How many people have they stopped and given 6 points to for vaping or using e-cigarettes? Or even smoking?
None.
But that's a driver distraction so why don't they pursue with the same viciousness?
Paul Dalgarno
Symanski wrote:
I agree with smoking/vaping if they're distracted, but visiousness is not how I'd describe tackling this - I'd say it's an essential thing to do. Fair to say that most folk have seen someone do something stupid driving while on a mobile? I see it every week on the main street of the village I live in, and theyre happily looking down while kids and old people are waiting to cross, cars coming out of junctions, etc.
Symanski
Police are vicious.
It's supposed to be if you're interacting with the phone that they give out points. Not if you're just holding it. So if you moved it from out your pocket to get a better signal whilst using the Bluetooth you'll get 6 points. They're being vicious, and quite frankly have lost my support.
Especially when I've seen police officiers using phones whilst driving. Both texting and with the phone to their ear. It's ok for them?
typos1
No, youre NOT allowed to hold
No, youre NOT allowed to hold your phone when driving.
Symanski
Vaping devices?
What about vaping devices? They've got a button you've got to press and you've got to hold it to your mouth. If that's not more distracting than simply holding a phone, then why?
You can have your phone working on Bluetooth and get 6 points just because you're holding it. But you can go without any charges lighting cigarettes, smoking, or using a vaping device that you've got to swith on.
And don't forget that when you're using your phone to pay at a drive-through to collect your 6 points at the next window.
289
Scratching the surface
Whilst I abhor this trend to text on the move, (usually non- important social media crap anyway), there is no call so urgent that we should risk other road users lives for. The Police are just scratching the surface here.
I spend a lot of my life on the highways of England, and probably see at least half a dozen people engaged in mobile interaction PER MILE....and thats without actually looking for it as I am more concerned with getting to my destination safely. If I was in the passenger seat with time to kill, I cant imagine how many I would see.
Its all part of this obsession with 'smart' phones. Users cant even be bothered to check for traffice whilst crossing a road due to being engrossed in their phones. This apparent lack of self preservation hints at the scale of the problem.
The only way this will be stopped is for mobile phones to have technology fitted as standard which doesnt allow use in the car when moving. It is not difficult - Waze for example doesnt allow you to input a destination on its sat-nav app whilst on the move.
The problem here is that its like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas....phone companies want you to make MORE calls- not less. Thats why they havent sorted this mess out all ready, but they should take care here as there is such a thing as corporate man-slaughter, especially as the technology exists to address the issue.
On a slightly seperate issue, Surrey Police would do well to spend the time pushing the Surrey county council to repair their dangerous roads if they are concerned about safety. The A3 has horrendous craters in it on a 3 lane highway with cars close together moving at speed, and the A/B roads are cratered on corners throwing cars into oncoming traffic paths as suspension struggles to cope with the lack of tyre contact .
But that would I guess would be too much to hope!
typos1
289 wrote:
This would mean that anyone using Andorid Auto/Apple Car Play or an Android headunit (which allow voice control and/or control via the SWC) may not be able to use them theres nothing wrong with entering a destination o dialling using your voice.
289
@typos 1
....would that be the end of the world Typos....in the grand scheme of things?
michael knight
Murky
Interesting peice. It's all a bit of a grey area though isn't it? If you have a phone connected via bluetooth to the car's screen, you're still scrolling through numbers - on the car's screen. How that constitutes being in full control..is anyone's guess.
There's also the thing of sitting in heavy traffic, with the car stationery for periods. From the law's perspective, that's still a crime? I guess that's one good use of start-stop...if you can prove the engine was off while you were texting in the traffic jam..
