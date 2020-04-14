Autocar Lunchbox: Zed's not dead, we film a car chase and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Replacing an icon
Nissan is gearing up to replace its ageing 370Z sports coupé with a radical, twin-turbocharged '400Z', according to recently filed patents. Expect a significant power boost alongside a completely overhauled interior, bold new styling and advanced driver assistane technology.
Range-topping version of iconic sports car gets a host of key technical...
Ever watched a movie where somebody has shot from a moving vehicle and wondered: "Just how hard can that be?"
Well, so have we. So our two contributors took two vehicles (before the Coronavirus lockdown, btw), one high-powered weapon and lots of Nerf-shaped ammunition, and set about finding out just how you'd shoot one car, from another, during a chase.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
Hot new Lamborghini
Bright green paintwork, tyres wider than the QE2 and a visibly red-hot exhaust - it can only be a Lamborghini. And this one's pretty special, as it's the new rear-wheel-drive, entry-level version of the Huracán. It's £34,000 less than the 'regular' model, and packs near-as-makes-no-difference the same V10-powered punch as the Performante... but is it the variant to go for? We found out on UK tarmac ahead of the lockdown.
“We’re committed to the cars we’ve built and have a business built around selling more but, looking forward around 10 years, perhaps sooner, then I can’t see a place for racing as it is today fitting with our goals."
La Sarthe, Bathurst and Brooklands are just some of the iconic racetracks that have played host to stunning victories from Bentley's motorsports division, and the firm isn't planning for its dominance to die out with the advent of electrification. CEO Adrian Hallmark has admitted that the brand's race programmes with the Continental GT3 can’t be sustained if the brand is to achieve its environmental ambitions, but suggests that there could be a future in electric endurance racing. Watch this space.
Motorsport legend Sir Sitrling Moss has died at the age of 90. Following Sir Stirling's retirement in 2018, Andrew Frankel celebrated the 16-time grand prix winner's incredible career by touring the scenes of some of his finest moments. Click below to read Andrew's feature as it ran at the time.
"Where will you go when this is over – when the open road finally opens again? I’m thinking of heading north. South, or certainly south-east, is to where things have been migrating for decades. It’s why a flat now costs a million quid and the average vehicle speed in London has barely changed for a century."
Plotting your post-lockdown road trip? Allow Matt Prior to suggest some choice driving destinations.
