Autocar Lunchbox: Zed's not dead, we film a car chase and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
14 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Replacing an icon 

Nissan is gearing up to replace its ageing 370Z sports coupé with a radical, twin-turbocharged '400Z', according to recently filed patents. Expect a significant power boost alongside a completely overhauled interior, bold new styling and advanced driver assistane technology. 

New Nissan Z car to use 400Z name and twin-turbo V6

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Faster than a speeding Bullitt

Our Verdict

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series has been the go-to mid-sized executive saloon, and G30 generation brings 7 Series luxury limo quality to the class, but is it still the best?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Ever watched a movie where somebody has shot from a moving vehicle and wondered: "Just how hard can that be?"

Well, so have we. So our two contributors took two vehicles (before the Coronavirus lockdown, btw), one high-powered weapon and lots of Nerf-shaped ammunition, and set about finding out just how you'd shoot one car, from another, during a chase.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Hot new Lamborghini

Bright green paintwork, tyres wider than the QE2 and a visibly red-hot exhaust - it can only be a Lamborghini. And this one's pretty special, as it's the new rear-wheel-drive, entry-level version of the Huracán. It's £34,000 less than the 'regular' model, and packs near-as-makes-no-difference the same V10-powered punch as the Performante... but is it the variant to go for? We found out on UK tarmac ahead of the lockdown. 

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD 2020 UK review

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Brave new world

“We’re committed to the cars we’ve built and have a business built around selling more but, looking forward around 10 years, perhaps sooner, then I can’t see a place for racing as it is today fitting with our goals."

La Sarthe, Bathurst and Brooklands are just some of the iconic racetracks that have played host to stunning victories from Bentley's motorsports division, and the firm isn't planning for its dominance to die out with the advent of electrification. CEO Adrian Hallmark has admitted that the brand's race programmes with the Continental GT3 can’t be sustained if the brand is to achieve its environmental ambitions, but suggests that there could be a future in electric endurance racing. Watch this space. 

Advertisement

Bentley interested in electric endurance racing

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Celebrating a legend

Motorsport legend Sir Sitrling Moss has died at the age of 90. Following Sir Stirling's retirement in 2018, Andrew Frankel celebrated the 16-time grand prix winner's incredible career by touring the scenes of some of his finest moments. Click below to read Andrew's feature as it ran at the time.

Sir Stirling Moss: driving a Maserati GranTurismo MC to the scenes of his success

POPULAR OPINION

In search of the true open road

"Where will you go when this is over – when the open road finally opens again? I’m thinking of heading north. South, or certainly south-east, is to where things have been migrating for decades. It’s why a flat now costs a million quid and the average vehicle speed in London has barely changed for a century." 

Plotting your post-lockdown road trip? Allow Matt Prior to suggest some choice driving destinations. 

Matt Prior: Go south for airports, go north for pure driving

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week