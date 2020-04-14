Autocar Lunchbox: Zed's not dead, we film a car chase and more

Ever watched a movie where somebody has shot from a moving vehicle and wondered: "Just how hard can that be?"

Well, so have we. So our two contributors took two vehicles (before the Coronavirus lockdown, btw), one high-powered weapon and lots of Nerf-shaped ammunition, and set about finding out just how you'd shoot one car, from another, during a chase.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Hot new Lamborghini

Bright green paintwork, tyres wider than the QE2 and a visibly red-hot exhaust - it can only be a Lamborghini. And this one's pretty special, as it's the new rear-wheel-drive, entry-level version of the Huracán. It's £34,000 less than the 'regular' model, and packs near-as-makes-no-difference the same V10-powered punch as the Performante... but is it the variant to go for? We found out on UK tarmac ahead of the lockdown.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD 2020 UK review

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Brave new world

“We’re committed to the cars we’ve built and have a business built around selling more but, looking forward around 10 years, perhaps sooner, then I can’t see a place for racing as it is today fitting with our goals."

La Sarthe, Bathurst and Brooklands are just some of the iconic racetracks that have played host to stunning victories from Bentley's motorsports division, and the firm isn't planning for its dominance to die out with the advent of electrification. CEO Adrian Hallmark has admitted that the brand's race programmes with the Continental GT3 can’t be sustained if the brand is to achieve its environmental ambitions, but suggests that there could be a future in electric endurance racing. Watch this space.