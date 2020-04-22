Autocar Lunchbox: Our first EV review, Porsche GTs face off and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Land Rover's been busy...
Huge news out of Solihull: Land Rover has bucked the industry trend during the pandemic-induced shutdowns by launching two vital new models: the Discovery Sport PHEV and Range Rover Evoque PHEV.
The plug-in hybrid variants are arguably as important as the new Defender in terms of sales, because they’re targeted at the lucrative fleet markets. With no electric Land Rover available yet, they will also have a huge impact on reducing the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions, which must be done in order to avoid fines from the EU.
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
