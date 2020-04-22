Autocar Lunchbox: Our first EV review, Porsche GTs face off and more

Land Rover launches Discovery Sport and Evoque plug-in hybrids

VIDEO OF THE DAY

18 cylinders, not a turbo in sight

Porsche has been making GT cars for 20 years, and its latest offering is the 2020 718 Cayman GT4 - its mid-engined sports car which returns with a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. Praise be. But while it's a great Cayman, just how good is it when compared to other great Porsche GT cars?

Only one way to find out: a no-holds-barred three-way showdown with the 997.2 GT3RS and 991.2 GT2RS. Let battle commence!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A broad Focus

We love a good road trip here at Autocar, whether it’s zipping across Europe in a Bentley, delivering a Lamborghini back to its birthplace or racing against the sun in a Nissan GT-R. One of our most important schleps, though, was back in 2018 when we found out if the landmark Mk4 Ford Focus could do justice to the legacy of its forebears with a 600-mile jaunt across the UK’s best driving roads.

Taking the Ford Focus on a 600-mile road trip of the UK​

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Bare necessities

“Unlike the A110, Mazda MX-5 and pretty much every other new car, there’s no anti-lock braking system and no traction or stability control. Not that you should be too nervous: on a dry day at least, the tall, narrow tyres find a surprising amount of grip and need to be pushed hard before they relinquish it.”