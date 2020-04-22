Autocar Lunchbox: Our first EV review, Porsche GTs face off and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
22 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Land Rover's been busy...

Huge news out of Solihull: Land Rover has bucked the industry trend during the pandemic-induced shutdowns by launching two vital new models: the Discovery Sport PHEV and Range Rover Evoque PHEV.

The plug-in hybrid variants are arguably as important as the new Defender in terms of sales, because they’re targeted at the lucrative fleet markets. With no electric Land Rover available yet, they will also have a huge impact on reducing the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions, which must be done in order to avoid fines from the EU.

Our Verdict

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche reprises arguably the finest driver's car of its generation with an all-new engine but the same purist philosophy

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Land Rover launches Discovery Sport and Evoque plug-in hybrids

VIDEO OF THE DAY

18 cylinders, not a turbo in sight

Porsche has been making GT cars for 20 years, and its latest offering is the 2020 718 Cayman GT4 - its mid-engined sports car which returns with a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. Praise be. But while it's a great Cayman, just how good is it when compared to other great Porsche GT cars? 

Only one way to find out: a no-holds-barred three-way showdown with the 997.2 GT3RS and 991.2 GT2RS. Let battle commence!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A broad Focus

We love a good road trip here at Autocar, whether it’s zipping across Europe in a Bentley, delivering a Lamborghini back to its birthplace or racing against the sun in a Nissan GT-R. One of our most important schleps, though, was back in 2018 when we found out if the landmark Mk4 Ford Focus could do justice to the legacy of its forebears with a 600-mile jaunt across the UK’s best driving roads.

Taking the Ford Focus on a 600-mile road trip of the UK​

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Bare necessities

“Unlike the A110, Mazda MX-5 and pretty much every other new car, there’s no anti-lock braking system and no traction or stability control. Not that you should be too nervous: on a dry day at least, the tall, narrow tyres find a surprising amount of grip and need to be pushed hard before they relinquish it.”

Advertisement

That pretty much sums up what it’s like to drive Caterham’s new Super Seven 1600: no frills and minimal aids but plenty of fun. We hit the road in the British brand’s retro roadster to see if it’s a viable rival to the Mazda MX-5.

Caterham Super Seven 1600 SV 2020 UK review

 

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Victorian EVs

In the second ever issue of Autocar, published 6 November 1895, we published a report from the Cyclist magazine on an electric car that had been built in the summer of 1894.

Produced by the Garrard & Blumfield bicycle engineering company of Coventry, it was a four-seat phaeton with an innovative drive system. It’s hardly a Tesla Model 3, what with its 24in wheels and 500lb batteries, but was it a sign of things to come?

Throwback Thursday: An electric autocar, 1895

 

POPULAR OPINION

Click and collect

You can’t pop down to the dealership and grab a new car at the moment, but Steve Cropley reckons this could be the time to buy an EV online. E-Niros, Zoes and Model 3s are all available for immediate delivery, you just have to avoid browsing second-hand Porsches…

Steve Cropley: Now's the time to buy an EV online

 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week