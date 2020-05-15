Autocar Lunchbox: Must-buy McLarens, Beemer dreamers and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
The first electric Ferrari, which is tipped to arrive after 2025, will utilise new technology to ensure it can deliver on the brand’s heritage, commercial boss Enrico Galliera has said.
The Italian firm has yet to confirm any plans or a timeline for its first EV, although leaked patents earlier this year hint that it’s working on a four-wheel-drive two-seater with a motor mounted to each wheel. Click the link below to find out everything we know.
Ferrari says first EV will pioneer new technology
VIDEO OF THE DAY
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S has an unusual mix of skills: a five-door family hatchback with 415bhp and an all-new 'drift mode'. Matt Prior went to Spain to find out if you should have an A45 S over an Audi RS3 or BMW M2 Competition on both road and track.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
Govno 2
Take it slowly - you are f***
Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
