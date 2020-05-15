Autocar Lunchbox: Must-buy McLarens, Beemer dreamers and more

Time to make some room in your dream garage - we've been for a (virtual) walk around the BMW museum in Munich, and there's not a single exhibit we wouldn't take home. Take this gorgeous E30 M3 for example: 300bhp from a 2.3-litre four-cylinder (in 1986!) and one of the most recognisable bodykits of its era. Yes please. Fancy something else? Click through our gallery below.

Virtual tour: Treasures of the official BMW museum

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don’t like to think of this as an eight-seat MPV; I prefer to think of it as a family man’s NSX. Yup, you see, for starters there’s that lovely 2.4-litre VTEC motor under the bonnet, a typically clever Honda automatic gearbox and irreplaceable double-wishbone suspension all round.​"

Well, that's one way of trying to make a people carrier cool... This week's 'Clash of the classifieds' saw our used car fanatics fight it out to find the perfect eight-seater. Would you have this wacky Honda Elysion or a slightly more staid Mercedes Vito? See what we ended up with: Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 15 May

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Around 2.3 million new cars were sold throughout the UK in 2019. To the uninitiated, that figure may sound remarkably high, but it actually represents something of a dissapointment, being 2.8% down on the year prior and 14.6% of the all time peak – 2.7m – set in 2016.