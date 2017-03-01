MINI Electric: how its tech helps you stay connected

With its standout style, dependable range and amped-up all-electric driving character, the MINI Electric is the perfect EV for every occasion.

Add in the cost-saving benefits of home top-ups, zero road tax and urban emission zone exemption, and MINI ownership becomes even more affordable and even more sustainable than ever before. We haven’t even got to the MINI Electric’s complimentary home charger installation* – more on that later. We recently took a closer look at MINI’s latest limited-run model: the MINI Electric Resolute Edition, which combines the best of classic MINI heritage with bang up-to-date, future-facing tech. But we also wanted to take a deeper dive into the wealth of tech available in the broader MINI Electric range – shedding some ambient light on how it works and why it matters. Let’s get started.

Learn more about the MINI Electric Resolute Edition

Giving you a heads-up

With so many distractions on the road – especially in the city – focus is everything. So, in the spirit of safety first, let’s kick things off with one of the MINI Electric’s party pieces: the optional Head-up Display (available on the Level 3 trim and standard on the Resolute Edition).

Push the glowing ‘start’ button, and watch the Head-up Display spring into action – ascending from the dashboard to position itself perfectly within your eye line. From your current speed to navigation prompts, and from warning signals to song selections, this sophisticated yet elegantly simple system helps you keep your eyes on the road at all times.

If at any point, you want a more ‘old-school’ driving experience, the Head-up Display can be retracted at any time, leaving you with the vibrant digital dials on the 5-inch screen above the steering wheel.

Safety first (and foremost)

Staying on theme, the MINI Electric is packed full of smart safety technology as standard. Cruise Control with Braking Function is your motorway assist, taking the wasted energy out of incremental throttle and braking inputs. You can adjust your speed manually via the steering wheel controls and use the limiter (LIM) to set a maximum speed.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is your second set of eyes on every journey – intervening in the event of a pedestrian or other vehicle pulling out in front of you, unexpectedly. Paired with Lane Departure Warning, which ensures you always stay within the lines, the MINI Electric is always on high alert without taking away from the pure driving experience.

Park Assist is your semi-autonomous answer to an everyday hassle: parking. Simply find an appropriate space, put your MINI Electric in reverse and let the ultrasonic parking sensors and rear-facing camera do the hard work for you*.

Find your perfect route

The word ‘connected’ gets banded around a lot these days. But what does it mean in the real world? Well, in the case of the MINI Electric’s Navigation System, it means an immersive, fully customisable map experience. You can keep track of (and avoid) congestion thanks to Real Time Traffic Alerts (RTTI). It also lets you know when public chargers are available in real-time, as well as providing seamless smartphone integration and intelligent voice-activated navigation commands.