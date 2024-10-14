Leapmotor is looking to move production of its European-market models to the continent in a bid to bypass new EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.

The eight-year-old EV brand, which was part-bought by Stellantis as part of a £1.3 billion deal last year, considers Europe as one of the key markets in its global expansion push.

Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin told journalists at the Paris motor show that it would look to build cars on existing Stellantis production lines, joining the Polish-made T03 supermini.

The brand also sells its C10 SUV in Europe, but it being built in China means it now attracts an additional 20% EU import tariff.