If UK backs EV manufacturing ‘it will unlock £106bn by 2030’

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders calls on political parties to back five pledges as part of new manifesto
Will Rimell
27 June 2023

The UK could unlock £106 billion of economic growth by 2030 if the country urgently commits to championing an EV industry – that by training workers, building a large enough charging network “for everyone”, and more, would see electric car production rise 10-fold.

This is the claim from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), who as part of their today-launched Manifesto 2030: Automotive Growth for a Zero Emission Future, says production could hit more than 750,000 BEVs per year by 2030. 

Such growth, however, is contingent on British plants attracting top car markers to manufacture their next generation electric models – joining the likes of Mini – as well as scaling up an emerging EV supply chain.

As such, the SMMT has called on the UK’s political parties to commit to five pledges that it says will “drive industrial transformation, mobility for all, upskilling, global trade, and clean, affordable energy”.

