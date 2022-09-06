Porsche IPO to proceed despite weakening market

Porsche AG anticipates that it will make its initial public offering (IPO) by early October, with 12.5% of the company to be offered directly to existing Volkswagen Group investors.

The move is expected to raise funding for a raft of new electric cars, with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume calling it an “icebreaker” on a media call.

Inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions – such as the war in Ukraine – have caused many European markets to decline significantly. The German DAX index is down 19.1% year to date.

Although the Volkswagen Group said the stock offering is subject to the aforementioned market conditions, Porsche chief financial officer Lutz Meschke said that “if a potential IPO would be stopped now, we're talking about severe problems” of such gravity that “by then a potential IPO wouldn't be a real issue”.

The money generated from the stock offering will give Porsche greater flexibility to invest in new technologies, according to Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz. Autocar previously reported that Porsche is currently developing more advanced battery technologies for six next-generation electric models launching between 2024 and 2027.

Blume said in a statement that the IPO will “open up a new chapter” for Porsche and “strengthen [its] ability to further execute [its] strategy”.

Porsche shares will initially be offered to various banks and brokers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

The Volkswagen Group has split the shares into two categories: 50% preference shares – which give holders priority over receiving dividends – and half ordinary shares, which allow voting rights for issues such as company strategy but tend to be of a lower priority when dividends are distributed.

The Porsche and Piëch families were also approved for 25% plus one of the ordinary shares through Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of the Volkswagen Group, at the IPO price plus 7.5%. This gives the families veto powers for Porsche’s major strategic decisions.

The Qatar Investment Authority – which owns 10.5% of the Volkswagen Group – has also signalled that it intends to purchase a 4.99% stake in Porsche AG through the IPO.

Should the IPO prove successful, the Volkswagen Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting to propose paying shareholders a 49% dividend on the total gross proceeds of the IPO.