BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche IPO to proceed despite weakening market
UP NEXT
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan gains friendlier face in design refresh

Porsche IPO to proceed despite weakening market

Volkswagen Group to offer Porsche shares to public on the Frankfurt stock exchange by early October
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
6 September 2022

Porsche AG anticipates that it will make its initial public offering (IPO) by early October, with 12.5% of the company to be offered directly to existing Volkswagen Group investors.

The move is expected to raise funding for a raft of new electric cars, with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume calling it an “icebreaker” on a media call.

Inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions – such as the war in Ukraine – have caused many European markets to decline significantly. The German DAX index is down 19.1% year to date.

Related articles

Although the Volkswagen Group said the stock offering is subject to the aforementioned market conditions, Porsche chief financial officer Lutz Meschke said that “if a potential IPO would be stopped now, we're talking about severe problems” of such gravity that “by then a potential IPO wouldn't be a real issue”.

The money generated from the stock offering will give Porsche greater flexibility to invest in new technologies, according to Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz. Autocar previously reported that Porsche is currently developing more advanced battery technologies for six next-generation electric models launching between 2024 and 2027.

Blume said in a statement that the IPO will “open up a new chapter” for Porsche and “strengthen [its] ability to further execute [its] strategy”.

Porsche shares will initially be offered to various banks and brokers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

The Volkswagen Group has split the shares into two categories: 50% preference shares – which give holders priority over receiving dividends – and half ordinary shares, which allow voting rights for issues such as company strategy but tend to be of a lower priority when dividends are distributed.

The Porsche and Piëch families were also approved for 25% plus one of the ordinary shares through Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of the Volkswagen Group, at the IPO price plus 7.5%. This gives the families veto powers for Porsche’s major strategic decisions.

The Qatar Investment Authority – which owns 10.5% of the Volkswagen Group – has also signalled that it intends to purchase a 4.99% stake in Porsche AG through the IPO.

Should the IPO prove successful, the Volkswagen Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting to propose paying shareholders a 49% dividend on the total gross proceeds of the IPO.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Porsche Taycan with Porsche 911 2022
Porsche's Taycan and 911 are key models in the brand's portfolio

Porsche IPO to proceed despite weakening market

Porsche IPO to proceed despite weakening market
Ionetic battery render exploded view
Ionetic is targeting better density than Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 battery packs

UK start-up targets niche marques with cost-cutting battery R&D

UK start-up targets niche marques with cost-cutting battery R&amp;D
Luca de Meo
“The era of the cheap car is over: it has to be,” said Group Renault president Luca de Meo

Inside the industry: "The era of the cheap car is over"

Inside the industry: &quot;The era of the cheap car is over&quot;
stock garage photos 2021 16 (1)
Registrations grew by 1.2% year on year – the first sign of growth since February – but, bar 2021, it was still the worst August since 2013

SMMT calls for government support after weak August sales

SMMT calls for government support after weak August sales
Prologium building
ProLogium previously stated it will begin mass production of solid-state batteries by 2023

Taiwanese battery manufacturer considers UK for $8bn gigafactory

Taiwanese battery manufacturer considers UK for $8bn gigafactory

View all business news

Back to top

The Volkswagen Group is yet to announce a share price for Porsche; this is expected to be decided later this month.

According to various analysts, Porsche is worth between €60 billion and €85bn (£51.7bn and £68.9bn). However, CMC Markets – a UK financial services company offering online trading in shares – has the German firm rated at more than €90bn. 

Regardless of the finer details, this range eclipses Europe’s previous most valuable IPO: Deutsche Telekom’s €13bn listing in 1996.

Antlitz said the Porsche IPO also gives the Volkswagen Group greater flexibility on a public offering for its battery division, Powerco.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review

View all latest drives