BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tata to build Jaguar Land Rover EV batteries in Europe
UP NEXT
McLaren 720S production ends as successor enters development

Tata to build Jaguar Land Rover EV batteries in Europe

Tata Group will establish a new facility to supply LFP and NMC batteries to JLR
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
12 January 2023

Jaguar Land Rover owner the Tata Group has announced plans to produce electric vehicle batteries in Europe.

Tata Motors chief financial officer PB Balaji confirmed the plans at Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India.

The plant, the location of which has not been yet disclosed, will primarily supply JLR and India-based Tata Motors but will also sell batteries to the wider market. 

It will produce cells using two chemistries – lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) – with the latter earmarked for JLR, Balaji confirmed.

“We are well covered on the production plans for batteries, but we will require some cell capacity coming into Europe,” said Balaji.

The move could be a significant step towards ensuring Jaguar Land Rover complies with European ‘Rule of Origin’ regulations for electric vehicles, which become stricter from 2024. 

The rules currently require at least 40% of the content in an electrified vehicle sold in the UK or EU to be sourced from the region, but become 5% tougher from next year.

For battery packs, this change will be more severe, with the minimum threshold for locally sourced content doubling from 30% of a pack's total value to 60%.

JLR is poised for a radical reinvention as electrification dawns. Jaguar plans to completely relaunch with a trio of electric sports SUVs to challenge the likes of Bentley from 2025, a year after the first Range Rover EV arrives.

Although the Tata Group has announced the plant will supply the British firm, it did not specify which proportion of JLR’s total battery supply this will account for - nor did it give a date for the start of production.

Tata has yet to rule out the possibility that JLR will look to external suppliers. Bloomberg reported in May 2022 that the firm was in talks with Swedish cell maker Northvolt and the Germany-based unit of China’s Svolt. Such a deal would secure the supply of batteries for a range of electric vehicles to be built in its factory in Nitra, Slovakia, Bloomberg said.

Advertisement

Latest business news

land rover defender p400e charging front quarter static
The new plant will produce NMC battery cells for Jaguar Land Rover

Tata to build Jaguar Land Rover EV batteries in Europe

Tata to build Jaguar Land Rover EV batteries in Europe
Porsche 911 GTS Turbo Carrera CarreraS rear ends
Popularity of the Porsche 911 is continuing to grow as the line-up expands
Porsche 911 overtakes Taycan in another record year for brand
Porsche 911 overtakes Taycan in another record year for brand
Citroen C5X 2022 front quarter static charging
Citroën has a digital nudge on its C5 X PHEV, encouraging drivers to charge more often
Can geofencing save the plug-in hybrid?
Can geofencing save the plug-in hybrid?
audi q8 e tron front quarter tracking
The Q8 E-tron is Audi's only new electric car arriving in 2022
Audi EV growth trails German rivals'
Audi EV growth trails German rivals&#039;
Skoda Octavia Estate 2021 front quarter tracking
The Octavia was Skoda's top seller in 2022, but volumes dipped significantly
Russia exit and supply troubles stifle Skoda sales in 2022
Russia exit and supply troubles stifle Skoda sales in 2022

View all business news

Back to top

Speaking to Autocar at the recent unveiling of Jaguar's 2023 Formula E racer, JLR sustainability director François Dossa revealed that the firm had finalised plans for battery supply for its new-generation EVs, due from 2024.

Related articles

Asked for specifics on a supplier, Dossa refused to be drawn: "This is not ready to be shared yet. But we know exactly where the battery will come from. But the information is not public."

He added that JLR engineers "are already working with" the unnamed supplier to ensure the sustainability and viability of the battery packs, but offered no details on his own requirements in these areas.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives