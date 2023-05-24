BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner selects UK for battery factory
UP NEXT
First ride: Flat out in 429bhp MG EX4 concept

Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner selects UK for battery factory

BBC says Tata will announce plans to build a UK gigafactory tomorrow
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 July 2023

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata has chosen to build an electric car battery factory in the UK, according to the BBC.

The firm will announce plans to build a plant in Somerset, England tomorrow (Wednesday 19 July), having opted for the site over one in Spain, the BBC reports.

The gigafactory could create some 9000 jobs in the Bridgwater, Somerset area, said the report.

Related articles

It added that the government's investment, thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, could be the most important spend on the UK's automotive industry since Nissan agreed to build its Sunderland plant in 1984.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives