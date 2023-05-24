Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner selects UK for battery factory

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata has chosen to build an electric car battery factory in the UK, according to the BBC.

The firm will announce plans to build a plant in Somerset, England tomorrow (Wednesday 19 July), having opted for the site over one in Spain, the BBC reports.

The gigafactory could create some 9000 jobs in the Bridgwater, Somerset area, said the report.

It added that the government's investment, thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, could be the most important spend on the UK's automotive industry since Nissan agreed to build its Sunderland plant in 1984.