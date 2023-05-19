BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner poised to select UK for gigafactory
UP NEXT
2024 BMW i5: electric saloon arrives with up to 593bhp

Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner poised to select UK for gigafactory

British firm will not build its own battery factory but will be the "anchor partner" of a plant operated by parent Tata
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
24 May 2023

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata is set to choose to build a gigafactory in the UK, rather than Spain, according to the BBC.

The BBC has today reported that the firm has scheduled a meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak for next week, with talks progressing to drafting an agreement for a plant.

It last week said the firm would build a multi-billion pound battery factory at the Gravity business park near Bridgwater, Somerset, England.

Related articles

Other media reports indicated that chancellor Jeremy Hunt offered the full £500 million requested by Tata.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives