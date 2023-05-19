Report: Jaguar Land Rover owner poised to select UK for gigafactory

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata is set to choose to build a gigafactory in the UK, rather than Spain, according to the BBC.

The BBC has today reported that the firm has scheduled a meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak for next week, with talks progressing to drafting an agreement for a plant.

It last week said the firm would build a multi-billion pound battery factory at the Gravity business park near Bridgwater, Somerset, England.

Other media reports indicated that chancellor Jeremy Hunt offered the full £500 million requested by Tata.