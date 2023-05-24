Official: JLR owner to build £4bn battery factory in UK by 2026

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata will build an electric vehicle battery factory in the UK, it has been officially announced.

In an investment totalling more than £4 billion, the Indian industry giant will establish local battery production with a view to commencing supply to ‘anchor customers’ – initially named as JLR and Tata Motors – as soon as 2026.

Tata's plant will have a capacity of 40GWh, higher than the eventual 38GWh targeted for Envision's battery factory next to Nissan's plant in Sunderland. The Faraday Institute forecasts that the UK needs a total of 100GWh of local capacity by 2030 to satisfy demand for EV production, rising to 200GWh by 2040.