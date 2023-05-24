BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official: JLR owner to build £4bn battery factory in UK by 2026
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo CEO: our interiors must remain "driver-focused"

Official: JLR owner to build £4bn battery factory in UK by 2026

Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata's landmark announcement is a lifeline for the British car industry
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
19 July 2023

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata will build an electric vehicle battery factory in the UK, it has been officially announced.

In an investment totalling more than £4 billion, the Indian industry giant will establish local battery production with a view to commencing supply to ‘anchor customers’ – initially named as JLR and Tata Motors – as soon as 2026.

Tata's plant will have a capacity of 40GWh, higher than the eventual 38GWh targeted for Envision's battery factory next to Nissan's plant in Sunderland. The Faraday Institute forecasts that the UK needs a total of 100GWh of local capacity by 2030 to satisfy demand for EV production, rising to 200GWh by 2040. 

Related articles

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives