JLR denies it has been offered government funding for UK gigafactory

British firm will not build its own battery factory but will be the "anchor partner" of a plant operated by parent Tata
Charlie Martin Autocar
19 May 2023

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) has published a statement denying that it has been offered government funding to build a battery gigafactory in the UK.

It said: "Reports that JLR has been offered government funding to influence a decision around future global gigafactory locations are untrue.

"JLR will become an anchor customer of the Tata Group's future global gigafactory venture."

The BBC has today reported that parent company Tata is set to build a multi-billion-pound gigafactory at the Gravity business park near near Bridgwater, Somerset, England.

