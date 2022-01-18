Stock take: China EV Sales 2021

While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?

Let's start with some cold, hard facts from the data.

In China, where both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are classed as ‘New Energy Vehicles (NEVS), total sales of NEVs topped 3.3 million units, just over half of all such sales globally

One car, the Wuling Mini EV, driven on these pages in December, made up around 12% of those sales alone

BYD, the market leader in electrified vehicles, sold over 600,000 NEVs

BEVs made up 15% of all car sales in China, with PHEVs taking the total NEV market to 19%

That last figure is a significant one for the Chinese authorities since their initial goal, for NEVs to make up 20% of all new car sales by 2025, is already within touching distance four years ahead of schedule. In fact, it’s important to recognise that 2021’s astonishing figures have their roots in more than a decade of investment and subsidies that have developed a homegrown industry of automakers, battery suppliers, and infrastructure, totalling in excess of $70 billion (£51.5 billion).

But 2021 sales were less a result of government subsidies than in any previous year, since while the Chinese government delayed their planned EV subsidy removal in 2020, it was still cut by a significant 30% in 2021.

Instead, Chinese consumers have been cashing in on a perfect storm of EV excitement, number plate restrictions in the largest cities for ICE vehicles, an increasingly diverse and capable choice of products, and homegrown brands that for the first time are considered on a par with their imported competitors.

“Chinese consumers are increasingly more open to new energy vehicles from several aspects, not only because EVs have reached a maturity in terms of technology and convenience that is on parity with ICE vehicles, but also because new EV brands now offer service that exceeds that of existing premium and luxury brands,” said Ashley Sutcliffe, PR Director at Geely Group, who launched their own premium EV brand, Zeekr, late last year.

Zeekr is just one of many EV offshoots from established Chinese automakers, including the likes of AVATR, launching in 2022, as well as Aion, Voyah, Ora, and many more. The last of those, Ora, aims to begin sales on UK shores in 2022 in a sign that confidence is blossoming in the Chinese auto industry.