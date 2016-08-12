BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Change Makers: Oxana Grishina on Hyundai's retail future (ep.2)
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox

Change Makers: Oxana Grishina on Hyundai's retail future (ep.2)

Head of Transformation says subscriptions will shape Hyundai's future
Promoted
2 mins read
12 August 2016

Welcome to episode two of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode two, we sit down with Oxana Grishina, Head Future Retail and Transformation at Hyundai UK, to find out how Hyundai’s in-house car subscription service, Mocean, is shaping its retail strategies.

Related articles

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives