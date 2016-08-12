Change Makers: How SOGO is innovating flexible mobility (ep. 2)

Welcome to episode two of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode two, we sit down with Karl Howkins, Managing Director of SOGO, to find out how his monthly leasing business is changing the game for flexible usership, and why top-drawer customer service is key to beating OEMs and dealer groups.