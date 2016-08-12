BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Change Makers: How Hyundai is changing automotive retail (ep.2)
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox

Change Makers: How Hyundai is changing automotive retail (ep.2)

Hyundai's Oxana Grishina says subscription models will transform ownership in more ways than one
Promoted
2 mins read
12 August 2016

Welcome to episode two of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

 

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

Related articles

 

In episode two, we sit down with Oxana Grishina, Head Future Retail and Transformation at Hyundai UK, to find out how Hyundai’s car subscription service, Mocean, is changing the game for automotive retail.

 

Grishina explains that platforms like Mocean offer the flexibility that customers crave, and can even work alongside traditional retail models to drive purchases further down the line.

 

We also ask: how does sustainability influence customer behaviour? Do online-only subscription platforms deliver the same enjoyment and satisfaction afforded by more traditional retail routes? How does the car subscription model remove some of the pain points of ownership?

 

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listerning for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives