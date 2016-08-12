Change Makers: How Hyundai is changing automotive retail (ep.2)

Welcome to episode two of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode two, we sit down with Oxana Grishina, Head Future Retail and Transformation at Hyundai UK, to find out how Hyundai’s car subscription service, Mocean, is changing the game for automotive retail.

Grishina explains that platforms like Mocean offer the flexibility that customers crave, and can even work alongside traditional retail models to drive purchases further down the line.

We also ask: how does sustainability influence customer behaviour? Do online-only subscription platforms deliver the same enjoyment and satisfaction afforded by more traditional retail routes? How does the car subscription model remove some of the pain points of ownership?

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listerning for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive.