BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Scirocco primed for comeback as EV sports coupe

Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024

The team at heycar have teamed up with some of the leading UK's automotive retailers to share their predictions and advice for the year ahead
Autocar
Promoted
2 mins read
21 February 2010

 

The team at heycar has a simple mission: to help automotive retailers reach more customers and sell more vehicles. That’s why heycar has asked some of its closest partners across the industry to share their areas of focus for 2024. 

In the video below, experts from CarSupermarket.com, Frosts Cars, Thurlow Nunn and Hendy outline their objectives and expectations for this year – including the need to elevate the consumer experience across all touchpoints and the importance of post-sale services to ensure buyers become repeat customers.

Related articles

heycar: delivering a wealth of used car insight

Since launching in 2019 heycar and its network of high quality partners have become a destination of choice for millions of in-market buyers each month. Whether through buying online or in-person sales, heycar offers consumers a simple and trustworthy experience that makes finding their next used car easier than ever.

Every car listed on heycar is under eight years old, has less than 100,000 miles on the clock and comes with a confidence-inspiring warranty. And to show unwavering dedication to quality, heycar even offers a 10-day money back guarantee.

For dealerships, heycar makes listing and selling quality used stock easy. heycar’s platform also ensures your dealership gets information-rich leads, helping you to close more deals. heycar already hosts an inventory of thousands of quality used cars from automotive retailers nationwide.

Discover how heycar can help you reach 6.7 million in-market buyers every month

heycar: delivering a wealth of buyer insight

That’s not all. Heycar also offers a wealth of industry-leading expertise through its Headlights report – delivering insights and analysis on the latest used car trends and consumer wants and needs. We pulled out the six most essential stats from the August 2023 Headlights report here

heycar is owned by Mobility Trader UK Limited, whose shareholders include Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Financial Services, Allianz, Renault Group and its subsidiary Mobilise Financial Services.

Advertisement

Latest business news

car dealership 1600x1060

Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024

Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024
Audi badge 2024
The move comes after delays in the introduction of several key Audi production models
Audi could oust tech boss for new model delays
Audi could oust tech boss for new model delays
volvo car charging 0
Northern Ireland is home to just 1% of the UK's total public chargers
EV charging must be priority for restored Northern Ireland Assembly
EV charging must be priority for restored Northern Ireland Assembly
26 land rover defender 2020 rt otr front 0
The UK's best-selling diesel model by far is the Land Rover Defender
UK diesel car sales rise following electric car stumble
UK diesel car sales rise following electric car stumble
Aston Martin factory
Aston Martin creates 400 jobs to bolster production
Aston Martin creates 400 jobs to bolster production

View all business news

used cars for sale

Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£14,290
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Mercedes-Benz EQA EQA 250+ 70.5kWh AMG Line Auto 5dr
2023
£31,959
3,573miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA Class 1.6 CLA200 AMG Line Night Edition Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£19,283
23,131miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£14,895
71,027miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Nissan X-TRAIL 1.6 DCi Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,750
58,507miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Elite Euro 6 5dr
2021
£11,190
39,666miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Elegance DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,499
39,094miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Plus Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£14,495
97,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo SRi Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,795
54,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala

View all car reviews