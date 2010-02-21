Video | Top tips for retail success in 2024

The team at heycar has a simple mission: to help automotive retailers reach more customers and sell more vehicles. That’s why heycar has asked some of its closest partners across the industry to share their areas of focus for 2024.

In the video below, experts from CarSupermarket.com, Frosts Cars, Thurlow Nunn and Hendy outline their objectives and expectations for this year – including the need to elevate the consumer experience across all touchpoints and the importance of post-sale services to ensure buyers become repeat customers.

heycar: delivering a wealth of used car insight

Since launching in 2019 heycar and its network of high quality partners have become a destination of choice for millions of in-market buyers each month. Whether through buying online or in-person sales, heycar offers consumers a simple and trustworthy experience that makes finding their next used car easier than ever.

Every car listed on heycar is under eight years old, has less than 100,000 miles on the clock and comes with a confidence-inspiring warranty. And to show unwavering dedication to quality, heycar even offers a 10-day money back guarantee.

For dealerships, heycar makes listing and selling quality used stock easy. heycar’s platform also ensures your dealership gets information-rich leads, helping you to close more deals. heycar already hosts an inventory of thousands of quality used cars from automotive retailers nationwide.

That’s not all. Heycar also offers a wealth of industry-leading expertise through its Headlights report – delivering insights and analysis on the latest used car trends and consumer wants and needs. We pulled out the six most essential stats from the August 2023 Headlights report here.

heycar is owned by Mobility Trader UK Limited, whose shareholders include Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Financial Services, Allianz, Renault Group and its subsidiary Mobilise Financial Services.