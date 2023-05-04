UK car new car market continues recovery but EV outlook drops

The UK car market achieved its ninth consecutive month of growth in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with easing supply-chain pressures supporting the best start to a year since before the pandemic.

In total, 132,990 new cars were registered last month, an increase of 11.6% year on year and the best April performance since 2021, when 141,583 units were sold. However, the industry is still 17.4% down compared with 2019.

The SMMT has attributed the month’s positive performance to the ever-improving supply chain. It has also increased the projected outlook for 2023 by 40,000, up from 1.79 million to 1.83m.

Should the UK hit that target, it would represent growth of 13.5%