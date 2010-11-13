Win free charging with the Skoda Elroq Million Mile Giveaway

Fancy getting up to 10,000 miles of free public charging when you buy your next all-electric SUV? Well, Skoda’s Million Mile Giveway is the answer, offering a range of prizes to the first 475 customers who pre-order the new all-electric Skoda Elroq.

When it comes to picking the perfect electric drive, there are plenty of compelling reasons why the new Skoda Elroq should top your shortlist. Blending compact city-friendly SUV style with bags of interior space, it’s packed with smart connected in-car tech, while offering up to 360 miles of range and rapid charging that delivers a healthy top-up in as little as 24 minutes. All-in, it’s the perfect all-electric all-rounder.

As if that wasn’t enough encouragement, Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway could be all the incentive you need to get behind the wheel of the Skoda Elroq.

How does Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway work?

There are a range of prizes up for grabs in Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway, offering anywhere from 2m000 to 10,000 free miles of public charging to the first 475 people who place an order for the new Skoda Elroq.

After placing your order, keep an eye on your email inbox for Skoda’s invite to the Million Mile Giveaway. Then, click on the link and spin-to-win to see how many miles of free public charging you’ve won. Once you collect your new Skoda Elroq, Skoda will send you a voucher code to credit the miles to your Skoda Powerpass account.

Skoda Powerpass is the simple one-card one-account solution that makes it even easier to pay for charging at over 600,000 public charging points across Europe from multiple suppliers – including the ultra-rapid IONITY network. That means no need to juggle multiple charging accounts.

So, whether you end up winning 2,000 miles, 4,000 miles or an astonishing 10,000 miles of free public charging, your off to an easy start with your Skoda Elroq.

Want to know more about the Skoda Elroq?

Need a few more reasons to pick the new all-electric Skoda Elroq? Well, we’ve broken down the eight big reasons why the Skoda Elroq should be on your all-electric shortlist. We’ve also heard from the team behind its design to find out why it’s such a game-changer for all-electric SUVs. We’ve even offered a few tips to guide you through the range to help you pick the perfect Skoda Elroq for you.

So, maybe it’s time to experiences the new Skoda Elroq for yourself.

Skoda Elroq Million Mile Giveaway terms & conditions

UK residents, 18+. Opens [18.10.2024]. 5 x £2,500, 5 x £1,000, 465 x £500 voucher rewards available. First come, first served. Retail customers only. One claim per qualifying customer purchase. Maximum two claims per customer address.