Skoda Scala: why it's a 5-star What Car? family hatchback

If you’re looking for a comfortable, versatile, feature-packed family-friendly hatchback, then the Skoda Scala should probably be on your shortlist.

After all, our sister title What Car? – which uses different, more consumer-based criteria for its reviews – handed the Skoda Scala the What Car? Award for top family car for value four times in a row between 2020 and 2023, while the 2024 model has received a stellar five-star rating from the discerning What Car? road test team.

“Don't discount the Skoda Scala on the basis that it's inexpensive,” What Car? said. “You rarely get something for nothing, so as cars become bigger and more sophisticated, they’re also becoming more expensive. Well, the Skoda Scala is an exception to the rule. It ticks many of the boxes that more expensive family cars fail to tick with its supple ride, decent handling, good infotainment system, amazing rear seat space and vast boot.”

That’s why we decided to delve deep into the five big reasons why What Car? thinks the Skoda Scala is a five-star car.

#1 Great behind the wheel

It all starts where it matters most: the driver’s seat. What Car? has given the Skoda Scala a four-star rating for its driving position and dashboard – with particular praise for the quality of its interior trim materials, its ample front space and its advanced infotainment system.

“The interior of the Skoda Scala has taken a step forward and feels well screwed together,” What Car? said. “Hard, scratchy plastics have been replaced with soft-touch materials and recycled fabrics, while the ‘Lodge’ interior that comes with SE L trim and up offers an even nicer mix of materials. The Skoda Scala now looks sharper and plusher than before, with an interior comparable to that of a Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra.”

In addition, the Skoda Scala features a wealth of tech that is – crucially – easy to use. “The Skoda Scala's infotainment is one of the better systems in the family car class,” What Car? said. “All versions of the Skoda Scala come with a high-definition touchscreen display, measuring 8.25in on the SE trim and 9.2in on others. If you go for the entry-level SE trim, there’s a crisp 8.0in digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel, but it’s the 10in Virtual Cockpit that steals the show. Fitted as standard on all other trim levels, it’s superb and features crisp graphics and plenty of configurability.