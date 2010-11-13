How the Skoda Elroq helps you ‘Be More Elroq’

Skoda always likes to add a bit of character to its new car launches. And the reveal of the new all-electric Skoda Elroq compact SUV was no different.

During the launch, the team behind the Skoda Elroq drew some interesting analogies about the inspirations behind its design: up to 360 miles of range that lets you roam like the clouds, charging speeds of 145kW to 175kW that are as energising as your morning cup of coffee, smart Matrix LED headlights that sparkle like the moon, and an elevated driving position that (like a flamingo) lends you a new perspective.

We wanted to find out if the new all-electric Skoda Elroq really lives up to that ambition. Can it really help you ‘Be More Elroq’?

This seemed like a particularly pertinent challenge when you consider that Skoda is giving the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq up to 10,000 miles of free public charging through the Million Mile Giveaway. [LINK TO STORY].

So, what’s the best way to enjoy those miles and ‘Be More Elroq’? Here are our suggestions…

Range to roam like the clouds

Did you know that clouds can travel over 300 miles in a single day? Equally, did you know that the new all-electric Skoda Elroq can go a fair bit further than that – with a range of up to 360 miles on the Skoda Elroq Edition 85 model that lets you take your exploration the extra mile?

The new Skoda Elroq’s impressive all-electric range comes from a combination of advanced large-capacity lithium-ion battery technology and ultra-efficient electric motors under the Skoda Elroq’s skin, allied to a smooth underbody and a wealth of clever vents, deflectors, spoilers and diffusers that better guide air over its surface.

Equally, it’s what you do with that range that really counts. “It’s not just about how far you can go,” says Skoda Head of Sales & Marketing Martin Jahn. “It’s about how well you travel, observing the world. Just like how clouds provide endless inspiration, it’s our curiosity about the natural world that drives us to innovate and improve.”

So, where can you go in the new Skoda Elroq to touch the sky and be inspired? Well, it may surprise you to know that some of the UK’s most inspiring mountain views are all well within the all-electric range of the Skoda Elroq, even if you live in the heart of the city.

Why not take in the Three Peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, for example? Ben Nevis is just 124 miles from Glasgow and 145 miles from Edinburgh, and has a gondola if you don’t fancy the hike to the 1,345m summit. Yr Wyddfa (or Snowdon) in north Wales is just 125 miles from Birmingham, 108 miles from Manchester, or a brisk 82-mile drive from Liverpool. Again, there’s a steam train to the summit if you want to enjoy the view effortlessly.