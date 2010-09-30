New all-electric MINI Cooper: 6 key things you’ll love

When it comes to cars that spark a passionate conversation, MINI has a strong track record. From the iconic original of the 1960s to today, there’s always a lot to discuss when a new MINI is unveiled. That’s double true for the new all-electric MINI Cooper.

So – just like the new all-electric MINI Cooper itself – we wanted to cut to the chase to highlight the big reasons why we think you’ll love it. Read on to see what they are.

Learn more about the new all-electric MINI Cooper

#1: A sleek stylish head-turning exterior

How do you improve an icon? In the case of the new all-electric MINI Cooper it meant going back to basics as much as improving on the last-generation model.

Focusing on the ‘less is more’ DNA of the original 1960s Mini, the new all-electric MINI Cooper has been designed to be simple yet sophisticated, reduced and refined, and clean, sleek and flush. MINI, distilled down to its purest form, if you like. And you can see that from every angle.

The fact that the new all-electric MINI Cooper has been designed first and foremost as an electric car means that MINI’s boffins have been able to widen the three-door model’s track and lengthen its wheelbase.

As well as delivering more confident handling and creating more interior space, it enhances the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s assuredly sleek low-slung stance. Short front and rear overhangs work with the muscularly defined shoulders above the front and rear wheels. It all feels confidently agile and strikingly compact at the same time.

At the front, the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s striking new octagonal grille is framed by a fresh interpretation of MINI’s iconic round LED headlights. At the rear, a fresh triangular interpretation of MINI’s rear LED lights works with the front LED daytime running lights to offer three uniquely orchestrated light signature animations – giving you the perfect welcome greeting or look-back-with-longing farewell for your car.

#2: A warm spacious high-tech interior

Continuing the ‘less is more’ philosophy of the original iconic 1960s Mini, MINI’s designers have stripped back the interior of the new all-electric MINI Cooper to just the essentials – embracing progressive minimalism for streamlined simplicity and ease-of-use. It all starts with the large round 9.5in central touchscreen that sits at the heart of the all-electric MINI Cooper’s dashboard.

Using state-of-the-art high-definition OLED technology to deliver ultra-crisp graphics with ultra-bold colours, its streamlined user-interface, always-online 5G connectivity, smart intuitive MINI Personal Assistant voice control – allied to the electric-focused MINI Navigation and optional MINI Head-Up Display – give you even greater visibility and control over your route planning and in-car entertainment.