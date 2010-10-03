BACK TO ALL NEWS
Own an Audi Q4 e-tron? We need you…

If you own an Audi Q4 e-tron SUV or Sportback, we’d love to talk to you to find out what you love about your car
3 October 2010

The Audi Q4 e-tron – available as an SUV or a Sportback – sits at the heart of Audi’s fast-growing line-up of all-electric models, with our Autocar road test team praising it for its family-friendly space, its impressive range and its refined driving character.

When it comes to finding out what a car is really like to live with, though, there’s absolutely no substitute for asking someone who owns and drives it every day. That’s why we’re looking to put a real Audi Q4 e-tron owner – like you – at the heart of the story, creating a film for Autocar that highlights all the things that you love about your car.

Register your interest in the Audi Q4 e-tron video shoot here

Whether it’s your Audi Q4 e-tron’s style, its tech, its easy cost-effective charging, its everyday practicality, or its engaging driving character, we want you to explain all the big reasons why your Audi Q4 e-tron is the perfect car for you.

All we ask in return is that you’re happy for our video team to come and film you talking about your favourite features of the Audi Q4 e-tron. We're happy to compensate you for time helping us create the film.

Simply click the link and fill in the form, telling us a little bit about you, your favourite features on your Audi Q4 e-tron and the kind of journeys that you do. And, if you happen to have a picture of you and your Audi Q4 e-tron that you’d be happy to share with us, that would be lovely, too.

Register your interest in the Audi Q4 e-tron video shoot here

