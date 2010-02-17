Vorsprung durch Technik Live: Join Autocar for the ultimate Audi experience

To celebrate more than five decades of Vorsprung durch Technik innovation and explore how Audi’s ever-growing range of e-tron models is changing the game for all-electric mobility, Audi and Autocar are hosting an exclusive event, and we’d love for you to join us.

The event will give you the chance to get up close and personal with a collection of iconic Audi heritage cars, hear from key Audi personnel, participate in a live Q&A with the Autocar team, and even drive a selection of Audi’s latest all-electric e-tron models, including the high-performance e-tron GT and the all-new A6 e-tron.

To sign up, simply fill out this form with a little bit about yourself, what you drive, and why you’re interested in attending. The event will take place on Thursday, May 1. We’ll be filming the entire event and conducting some short interviews throughout the day, so it’s important that you’re comfortable with being on camera. Attendees must be 18+ and hold a valid driving license. Spaces are limited.

What is Vorsprung durch Technik?

Chances are you’ve heard of Audi’s iconic ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ (VDT) slogan. First introduced in 1971 by advertising legend John Hegarty, VDT has evolved over the past five decades into far more than just a catchy tagline.

Translating to ‘progress through technology’, VDT represents a deep-rooted philosophy that places innovation at the very centre of all of Audi’s design and engineering endeavours.

The result? A peerless roster of extraordinary cars that have continuously reimagined the impossible. From the revolutionary four-wheel-drive Audi quattro (1980) that dominated world rallying, to the ultra-efficient Audi A2 (1999) that set new standards in chassis design and lightness, to the Audi R8 supercar (2006) that forever changed the trajectory of mid-engined supercars.

Today, that same relentless pursuit of progress underpins each and every one of Audi’s all-electric e-tron models, resulting in a lineup of class-leading cars that push the boundaries of performance, electric range, aerodynamic efficiency, and technology.

