MINI Electric: why it’s the ideal all-rounder

The MINI Electric is the perfect car for commuting, busy evenings, weekends away and more. Boasting standout iconic style, city-friendly dimensions and an amped up twist on MINI’s renowned fun driving character, it now adds all the added cost-saving and eco benefits of going electric.

The big question, though: what is the MINI Electric really like to live with? How practical is it to use every day? Does it have enough range? What’s it like to charge? We’ve picked the big questions around electric driving (and more than a few myths that are well worth busting) and outlined how the MINI Electric conquers them all.

Want to try the MINI Electric yourself? Take a 24-hour test drive

How practical and fun is the MINI for everyday driving?

Whether you’re driving to work, doing the weekly shop, or going further afield, the MINI Electric drives just like a normal MINI. Thanks to a low-slung battery that keeps the car’s weight close to the ground, allied to 184hp and 270NM of all-electric torque, it also adds a special extra spark to that iconic MINI driving character.The MINI Electric’s stylish interior is also packed with tech that makes driving easier – whether it’s the digital cockpit and large central display that let you control your music, navigation and hands-free phone calls with ease, or the optional driving assists that include a rear-view camera and parking aids for navigating urban car parks, or Active Cruise Control that takes the stress out of motorway driving.

And when it comes to space, there’s plenty of room for all that life throws at you. Our What Car? road testers got three carry-on suitcases in the MINI Electric’s 211-litre boot, making it perfect for a weekend away or trip abroad. Need even more room? Folding the rear seats down reveals a cavernous 731 litres of versatile cargo space.

