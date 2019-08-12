Promoted | Honda CB500X: Make Every Day An Adventure

The newest addition to Honda’s Adventure bike range takes the style and rugged reputation of the iconic Africa Twin, and makes it even more accessible
by Autocar
12 August 2019

Ever since Honda first started making motorbikes in 1955, the Japanese firm has cultivated a reputation for rugged reliability and dependability – especially when it comes to tackling rough terrain. As a result, Honda’s iconic Africa Twin has long – and justifiably – held a place at the peak of Honda’s off-road performance.

The new CB500X is the latest addition to Honda’s modern Adventure range, offering an even more practical and rider-friendly take on Honda’s world-conquering formula. It blends the refinement and practicality you need for everyday commuting and longer weekend journeys with the rugged flexibility that allows you to venture off the beaten path.

We wanted to find out just how capable the new CB500X is, both on-road and off. So, we gave the keys to Isle of Man TT and Superbike presenter Matt Roberts and invited him to the wonderful roads of Exmoor and the off-road trails of the Honda Adventure Centre run by three-times world motocross champion Dave Thorpe.

Born to explore the open road

The look and feel of the Honda CB500X has definitely taken inspiration from the iconic DNA of the Africa Twin, but incorporates plenty of features and Honda know-how that make daily rides and long journeys a pleasure, and off-road riding even easier – especially for less-experienced riders.

This latest incarnation of Honda’s hugely popular CB500X has a parallel fuel-injected twin-cylinder four-stroke engine producing 47 horsepower and has been tuned to deliver stronger mid-range torque. That makes it powerful, agile and efficient enough for all journeys – short and long. And, you can ride it on an A2 licence.

New digital LCD instruments are easier to read, while tapered handlebars offer better feel and leverage over rough terrain. The riding position is also more upright and relaxed, with a seat that is just 830mm off the ground – making it perfect for shorter riders or off-road novices. 

When it comes to the real rough stuff, 41mm telescopic forks and the Pro-Link rear monoshock offer smooth extended travel to absorb tricky terrain, while the 19-inch front wheel with a grippy-block tyre tread gives you confidence on-road and off.

A large 17.5-litre fuel tank provides up to 300 miles of range. And, when you do finally come to a halt, dual-channel ABS helps you to stop safely and confidently, in all conditions. The CB500X also has Emergency Stop Signal as standard. It detects sudden braking and automatically activates the hazard lights, giving a clear warning if you should ever need to hit the brakes unexpectedly.

So, whether you want the ultimate off-road bike for conquering truly epic trails, or something that can blend long road trips and off-road with ease, Honda’s Adventure range has a bike for you.

And ultimately, wherever you are on your motorcycling journey – whether you’ve never ridden a bike before, if you’re an experienced rider looking to hone your skills, or you’d like to sample the ultimate levels of performance on an off-road experience day at the Honda Adventure Centre in Exmoor – Honda is here to help. Simply head to justride.honda.co.uk for a wealth of information and advice.

